GuocoLand shows its mettle at Lentor

Senior correspondent Leslie Yee has been following developments surrounding the push to internalise the management of Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

LENTOR Hills estate in District 26 is proving to be fertile ground for Singapore-listed GuocoLand, whose major shareholder is tycoon Quek Leng Chan.

GuocoLand is the predominant developer in the Lentor Hills estate. Its latest project in the area scored, with 400 out of 533 units or 75 per cent of the homes at 99-year leasehold development Lentor Mansion sold at its launch over March 15 and 16.

GuocoLand is the majority partner in the project, which is jointly developed with Hong Leong Holdings.

In terms of price per square foot (psf), units sold at Lentor Mansion ranged from S$2,104 psf to S$2,478 psf.

...