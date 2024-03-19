PROPERTY INSIGHTS ·
GuocoLand shows its mettle at Lentor

Leslie Yee

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 12:30 pm Updated Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 1:59 pm
Senior correspondent Leslie Yee has been following developments surrounding the push to internalise the management of Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.
LENTOR Hills estate in District 26 is proving to be fertile ground for Singapore-listed GuocoLand, whose major shareholder is tycoon Quek Leng Chan.

GuocoLand is the predominant developer in the Lentor Hills estate. Its latest project in the area scored, with 400 out of 533 units or 75 per cent of the homes at 99-year leasehold development Lentor Mansion sold at its launch over March 15 and 16.

GuocoLand is the majority partner in the project, which is jointly developed with Hong Leong Holdings.

In terms of price per square foot (psf), units sold at Lentor Mansion ranged from S$2,104 psf to S$2,478 psf.

