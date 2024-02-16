Budget 2024: First planned surplus in 7 years in FY2024, albeit ‘small’, at S$778 million

Operating revenue for FY2024 is expected to be S$108.6 billion, 4.2 per cent higher than FY2023’s revised S$104.3 billion in takings, on higher collections from goods and services tax (GST), assets taxes, personal income tax, and motor vehicle taxes.

In particular, GST – which was increased to 8 per cent from 7 per cent at the start of 2023 – is expected to bring in S$19.4 billion in revenue in FY2024, up 18.5 per cent from FY2023.

The next highest jump is found in assets taxes, which is expected to rise 12.8 per cent to S$6.7 billion. This is contributed by property tax rate increases, which took effect on Jan 1, 2024, and higher property annual values.

Net investment returns contribution from Singapore’s invested reserves – capped at 50 per cent of long-term returns – is estimated to be S$23.5 billion for FY2024, up 2.6 per cent from the previous year.

Total expenditure is expected to be S$111.8 billion, up 4.6 per cent from FY2023’s revised S$106.9 billion figure. The spending, representing 15.5 per cent of GDP, is driven most by the Ministry of Transport, with outlay expected to rise S$1.3 billion or 9.8 per cent to S$14.2 billion, for rail network development and air infrastructure upgrading.

The second biggest bump comes from healthcare, where spending is slated to rise by S$800 million or 4.6 per cent to S$18.8 billion. This due to new facilities such as Sembawang and Tampines North polyclinics, ramped-up capacity in the new Woodlands Health campus, and capacity increases in the long-term care sector.

Healthcare is part of Singapore’s social spending, which is expected to account for 50.2 per cent of total ministry expenditure at S$56.1 billion – up 5.6 per cent from S$53.1 billion in FY2023.

The Ministry of Defence, however, continues to have the biggest individual budget, at S$20.2 billion – up 2.5 per cent or S$500 million mainly due to inflation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Law is expected to more than double its spending to S$700 million on projected land acquisition and development.

The Budget’s basic deficit of S$6.1 billion reflects an expansionary stance that puts more into the Singapore economy than it takes out.

However, with the inclusion of contributions from invested reserves, the Budget’s overall balance – representing its cash impact on the country’s reserves before non-cash adjustments for newly built significant infrastructure – narrows to a deficit of S$2.9 billion.