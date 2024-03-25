Iswaran faces 8 new charges for obtaining S$19,000 in items including Brompton bike, golf clubs, whisky

S ISWARAN was charged on Monday (Mar 25) with eight counts of obtaining 10 bottles of whisky, 12 bottles of wine and some golf clubs worth S$18,956.94 in total from listed Lum Chang Holdings’ managing director when he was the transport minister.

The 61-year-old allegedly obtained these valuables between Nov 2021 and Nov 2022 from David Lum Kok Seng, when Lum Chang Building Contractors was dealing in the “addition and alteration works to existing Tanah Merah station and existing viaducts” with the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Besides golf equipment, whisky and wine, a Brompton bicycle valued at about S$7,900 was among the items that Iswaran was said to have obtained from Lum.

These charges were laid under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which outlaws the receipt or obtaining by a public servant of any valuable thing for free or inadequate payment.

When asked by district judge Brenda Tan, Iswaran said he pleaded not guilty to the additional charges.

Lum Chang Building Contractors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lum Chang Holdings, the share price of which was unchanged at S$0.29 as at 11.30 am on Monday.

SEE ALSO Former transport minister Iswaran surrenders passport after returning to Singapore: AGC

Lum Chang Building Contractors has two ongoing projects with LTA, the agency under the Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Monday after Iswaran was handed the fresh charges.

One is the construction of North-South Corridor (Tunnel) between Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 and Ang Mo Kio Ave 9. The other is the one mentioned in Iswaran’s charge sheets – the addition and alteration works to an existing Tanah Merah station and existing viaducts. The projects were awarded in December 2018 and October 2016, respectively.

LTA said on Monday that it has not awarded any contract to Lum Chang Building Contractors since 2019.

The latest prosecution brings the total counts that Iswaran is facing to 35 and involves S$403,297.92 in all, including the 27 charges he was handed in January when he was first charged.