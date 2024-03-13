Subscribers

Shatec brings hospitality and culinary courses to Orchard Road – and the Middle East

Benicia Tan

Published Wed, Mar 13, 2024 · 2:00 pm
Shatec chief executive Lim Boon Kwee says: "Our mission here is to upskill our talent – not just with a full-time qualification, but also a career switch for people who are looking for a second career."
PHOTO: SHATEC

Singapore SMEs

AFTER four decades, the Singapore Hotel Association Training and Education Centre (Shatec) is opening its first overseas institute in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with classes to commence in the second half of 2024.

This is after its first satellite campus opened at Orchard Road this January – returning close to its origins at Nassim Hill.

“We believe that this industry needs people and that we are short of people all the time. It is important that we provide opportunities for anyone who wants to enter the hospitality industry to be able to learn new skills,” said chief executive Lim Boon Kwee.

Set up by the Singapore Hotel Association in 1983 to develop a talent pipeline for the hospitality industry,...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Hospitality

Tourism

Education

SMEs

F&B

Middle East

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Singapore

Surbana Jurong unveils global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

Economists raise Singapore’s 2024 growth forecast to 2.4%; expect lower headline inflation of 3.1%: survey

Government the most trusted institution in Singapore: Survey

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 12)

CPF interest rate for Special, MediSave, Retirement accounts dips to 4.05% for Q2

New Bill proposes up to S$100,000 in fines for corporate service providers that breach anti-money laundering obligations

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article