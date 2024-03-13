Shatec brings hospitality and culinary courses to Orchard Road – and the Middle East

Shatec chief executive Lim Boon Kwee says: "Our mission here is to upskill our talent – not just with a full-time qualification, but also a career switch for people who are looking for a second career."

AFTER four decades, the Singapore Hotel Association Training and Education Centre (Shatec) is opening its first overseas institute in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with classes to commence in the second half of 2024.

This is after its first satellite campus opened at Orchard Road this January – returning close to its origins at Nassim Hill.

“We believe that this industry needs people and that we are short of people all the time. It is important that we provide opportunities for anyone who wants to enter the hospitality industry to be able to learn new skills,” said chief executive Lim Boon Kwee.

Set up by the Singapore Hotel Association in 1983 to develop a talent pipeline for the hospitality industry,...