Hisaka emerges stronger from semiconductor roller coaster

HAVING pulled through the global financial crisis and a troubled stint on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), automation solutions provider Hisaka (Singapore) continues to ride the semiconductor cycle.
But to reduce its reliance on the sector’s customers, it is also diversifying into other industries.
The company began in 1992 as a trading firm, set up by managing director Anthony Cheng to supply mechanical parts to Japanese and American multinational corporations in Singapore.
In the beginning, Hisaka focused on supplying replacement parts for the automation industry.
