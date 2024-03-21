ENTERPRISE 50 ·
Subscribers

Hisaka emerges stronger from semiconductor roller coaster

Once listed on the Singapore Exchange, the automation solutions provider is diversifying into other industries

Ang Zi Kai, Ang Mun Ying Beverly, Bryan Teo Jun Hao, Lim Zhi Hong, and Wong Zheng Wei Jeremy

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 5:00 am
The management of Hisaka (Singapore) with awards that the company has won. (L-R) Director of finance and IT Jessica Ong; director of office and administration Joanna Tan; managing director Anthony Cheng; director of business strategy Jackie Cheng; and director of operations Andy Yong.
PHOTO: HISAKA (SINGAPORE)

Enterprise 50

HAVING pulled through the global financial crisis and a troubled stint on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), automation solutions provider Hisaka (Singapore) continues to ride the semiconductor cycle.

But to reduce its reliance on the sector’s customers, it is also diversifying into other industries.

The company began in 1992 as a trading firm, set up by managing director Anthony Cheng to supply mechanical parts to Japanese and American multinational corporations in Singapore.

In the beginning, Hisaka focused on supplying replacement parts for the automation industry.

...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

semiconductors

Singapore manufacturing

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SGSME

Using data to farm fish more efficiently

Government schemes have ‘something for everyone’ to help SMEs transform and grow

Transforming for growth against global headwinds

SMEs can seek government help to embark on AI, sustainability journey: panellists

Wang Learning Centre finds a winning linguistic edge in Chinese

Shatec brings hospitality and culinary courses to Orchard Road – and the Middle East

Breaking News

Most Popular