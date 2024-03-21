Hisaka emerges stronger from semiconductor roller coaster

The management of Hisaka (Singapore) with awards that the company has won. (L-R) Director of finance and IT Jessica Ong; director of office and administration Joanna Tan; managing director Anthony Cheng; director of business strategy Jackie Cheng; and director of operations Andy Yong.

HAVING pulled through the global financial crisis and a troubled stint on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), automation solutions provider Hisaka (Singapore) continues to ride the semiconductor cycle.

But to reduce its reliance on the sector’s customers, it is also diversifying into other industries.

The company began in 1992 as a trading firm, set up by managing director Anthony Cheng to supply mechanical parts to Japanese and American multinational corporations in Singapore.

In the beginning, Hisaka focused on supplying replacement parts for the automation industry.

...