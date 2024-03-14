Wang Learning Centre finds a winning linguistic edge in Chinese

Wang Learning Centre’s founder and principal Wang Jie (standing) conducting a curriculum discussion. Developing proprietary teaching materials and pedagogy is one way that the centre sets itself apart.

CHINA’S rise has drawn the attention of not just businesses, but also parents who want their children to be skilled in the language – and Chinese-language tuition chain Wang Learning Centre is riding this wave of demand.

Said founder and principal Wang Jie: “As China’s influence on the Asia-Pacific and the world grows, more business opportunities will arise from working with China, driving demand for individuals proficient in the use of the Chinese language.”

The company intends to grow beyond its current 11 branches in Singapore, and is also exploring opportunities in neighbouring countries – particularly those with a burgeoning community of Chinese-language learners.

Wang, who is...