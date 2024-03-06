Plastic-packaging maker SKP finds ways to go green

James Lim, director of SKP, says that in addition to sustainability, it is important to consider the customers needs, as the company explores plastic alternatives.

THE name “Seow Khim Polythelene Co” might not ring a bell, but the SKP acronym might be more familiar. Its 46 retail outlets across Singapore are known for offering disposable cutlery, partyware and stationery – though the company’s roots lie in plastic food-packaging.

“The retail business serves as a showcase for our product range,” said director James Lim. But business-to-business sales of plastic packaging still comprise the bulk of the company’s revenue.

SKP is Singapore’s largest supplier of disposable food-packaging, with two factories in Singapore and Malaysia.

The business was founded by Lim’s elder brother, Lim Seow Khim, in 1979. Takeaway food was rising in popularity...