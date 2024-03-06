Plastic-packaging maker SKP finds ways to go green

THE name “Seow Khim Polythelene Co” might not ring a bell, but the SKP acronym might be more familiar. Its 46 retail outlets across Singapore are known for offering disposable cutlery, partyware and stationery – though the company’s roots lie in plastic food-packaging.
“The retail business serves as a showcase for our product range,” said director James Lim. But business-to-business sales of plastic packaging still comprise the bulk of the company’s revenue.
SKP is Singapore’s largest supplier of disposable food-packaging, with two factories in Singapore and Malaysia.
The business was founded by Lim’s elder brother, Lim Seow Khim, in 1979. Takeaway food was rising in popularity...