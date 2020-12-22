You are here

Home > SME

SMEs in Singapore wary of expanding and investing, even as sentiment improves: poll

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 12:00 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

file7aweqrtsw7ozovh6p28 (1).jpg
Business sentiment among SMEs in Singapore has eased off its record low, but firms are still expected to hold off expansion and capital investments for the first half of 2021.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

BUSINESS sentiment among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore has eased off its record low, but firms are still expected to hold off expansion and capital investments for the first half of 2021.

That's according to the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and information service Experian's latest quarterly poll, where 2,100 SMEs across six sectors were surveyed between Oct 6 and Nov 13.

The SBF-Experian SME Index for January to June 2021 rose to 48.2, up from the all-time low of 46.3 observed in the previous quarter. Readings below 50 signal contractionary sentiments.

Of the seven areas that the businesses were polled on, expectations towards turnover, profitability, access to financing, capacity utilisation and hiring improved over the last quarter.

However, their expectations of business expansion and capital investments weakened. The indicator for business expansion fell 0.79 per cent to 5.04, marking a new low, while that for capital investments decreased 0.6 per cent to 5.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

At a reading of 5, SMEs are expecting to hold back from any increase in capital investments over the next six months, as they seek to "better manage cash flow and stretch current funds" for business sustainability in the immediate term, said SBF and Experian in a joint press statement on Tuesday.

SBF chief executive officer Ho Meng Kit said that the "uncertain" business climate continues to weigh on the confidence of SMEs, even though recent announcements on Singapore's Phase Three reopening and the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine "bode well for the recovery and growth" of businesses.

James Gothard, general manager for South-east Asia credit services and strategy at Experian, noted that the gradual economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic has helped to ease SMEs' negative expectations, but pointed out that it looks "uneven across the board".

Across the six sectors - commerce and trading, construction and engineering, manufacturing, retail and food and beverage, business services, and transport and storage - negative sentiments eased.

But the commerce and trading sector showed the greatest improvement in sentiment; it is also the only sector with improved sentiments on all fronts. SBF and Experian said that this may be due to international trade volumes being expected to "recover better than initially expected by 2021 with the easing of restrictions".

On the other hand, the business services sector lags the others in terms of improvements in expectations towards the overall outlook and profitability for the next six months. It is also the only sector with poorer turnover expectations.

Said Mr Ho: "We urge SMEs to pay particular attention to their financial management as revenue sources are still challenged while government support (measures) are expected to be gradually wound down next year. They should continue with their business transformation efforts, always looking for opportunities to thrive and build resilience in a fast-changing environment."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SME

Paving the way for a greener future

Seeking out the bright spots for Singapore SMEs

Mixed-reality set to enrich hybrid events

Singapore increasing checks on F&B outlets' Covid-19 measures during festive period

SME lender Funding Societies doubles valuation in Samsung-backed round

Budget wish-list: Singapore Business Federation calls for Covid-19 support schemes to be extended till end-2021

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 11:38 AM
Transport

Toyota to halt work in UK and France over mutant virus discord

[LONDON] Toyota Motor will halt production in the UK and France from Tuesday due to transport delays caused by a...

Dec 22, 2020 11:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

China limits power supplies as demand surges on cold weather

[SHANGHAI] China is limiting power supplies in some provinces as cold weather and the country's industrial recovery...

Dec 22, 2020 11:29 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets fall further as new strain clouds near-term outlook

[HONG KONG] Concerns about soaring virus cases and new lockdowns pushed equities down again on Tuesday, while fears...

Dec 22, 2020 11:18 AM
Government & Economy

Austrians press EU to talk turkey, raise farm standards

[WEIBERN, Austria] As Katharina and Reinhard Bauer show off cosseted turkey chicks they highlight standards that...

Dec 22, 2020 11:08 AM
Government & Economy

Testing blitz shows Australian coronavirus cluster contained in Sydney's northeast

[SYDNEY] Australia's most populous state on Tuesday reported its lowest one-day rise in new Covid-19 cases in nearly...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Apple targets car production by 2024, eyes 'next level' battery technology: sources

Australia's Nov retail sales surge: ABS preliminary data

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for