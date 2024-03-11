GARAGE ·
Subscribers

Digging into the numbers in tech

Claudia Chong

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 3:30 pm Updated Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 10:24 pm
Most things point to Sea having righted its ship, writes Garage correspondent Claudia Chong.
BT SCREENSHOT

Garage Newsletter

Today, we’ve got the deets on:

Dear Garage reader, 

South-east Asian tech major Sea turned in a set of fairly solid results last week. It achieved its first profitable year, exceeded analyst forecasts for topline, and guided for healthy growth in both its gaming and e-commerce arms.

Following the announcement, CEO Forrest Li told employees in an e-mail that the company will focus on improving the price competitiveness of product listings on Shopee. He also highlighted digital banking and insurance...

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Startups & Tech

Elon Musk takes another swing at OpenAI, makes xAI’s Grok chatbot open-source

Intel-backed Astera seeks US$534 million in IPO with AI appeal

Share of funding for women-led startups rises,
but challenges for equality remain

Musk says X’s long-form videos will soon be available on smart TVs

Microsoft game testers boost union ranks at company to 1,000

Singapore’s TreeDots trims tech, R&D staff

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 1 hour ago