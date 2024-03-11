Digging into the numbers in tech

Most things point to Sea having righted its ship, writes Garage correspondent Claudia Chong.

Today, we’ve got the deets on:

Dear Garage reader,

South-east Asian tech major Sea turned in a set of fairly solid results last week. It achieved its first profitable year, exceeded analyst forecasts for topline, and guided for healthy growth in both its gaming and e-commerce arms.

Following the announcement, CEO Forrest Li told employees in an e-mail that the company will focus on improving the price competitiveness of product listings on Shopee. He also highlighted digital banking and insurance...