Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Vard Holdings, Rex Int'l, Mary Chia

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

CapitaLand: Lim Ming Yan, the president and group chief executive officer of mainboard-listed CapitaLand will retire from his appointments on Dec 31, 2018, the company said on Friday evening. The 55-year-old, who joined CapitaLand in 1996, had given notice to the company's board of his intention to retire. The board has accepted his resignation.

Vard Holdings : Shipbuilder Vard Holdings on Monday posted its 2018 fiscal first-quarter net loss that widened from the previous year-ago quarter. Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018 stood at 109 million Norwegian krone (S$17.8 million), compared to 25 million krone the same period a year ago. This translated to a loss per share of 0.09 krone, compared to a loss per share of 0.02 krone.

Rex International: Mostly known as a technology oil firm, Rex International hopes to activate its production capability as an added revenue generator in a couple of years. Stabilising oil prices could serve as a boon for such aspirations. The management of the Catalist-listed firm is banking on this plan coupled with the marketing of its Rex Virtual Drilling seismic data analysis technology to help turn around the firm that has been in the red for five straight years.

Mary Chia Holdings: Mary Chia on Monday said the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading has granted it an additional extension of time to report its results, and conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) for fiscal year 2018.