Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISDN, Soilbuild Construction, Secura

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 8:47 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Sembcorp Industries: The energy and utilities group on Friday said its India energy arm Sembcorp Energy India has won a 400 megawatt solar power project in the northern Indian region of Rajasthan. The project's entire output will be sold to the Solar Energy Corporation of India under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement. Shares of Sembcorp Industries closed flat at S$1.77 on Thursday.

ISDN Holdings: CGS-CIMB has raised its target price for ISDN Holdings to 72 Singapore cents from 64.8 cents on better revenue prospects. It reiterates "add" on the stock and said the integrated engineering solution provider is on track to report a five-year record-high revenue and net profit for fiscal 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The counter jumped S$0.10 or 23.3 per cent to close at S$0.53 on Thursday.

Soilbuild Construction Group: The mainboard-listed firm has appointed Tan Hee Wee as chief executive officer of its construction business. In his role effective Jan 18, he will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of Soilbuild's construction business, including civil and building construction, and implementing the group's strategies and policies. Soilbuild shares last traded at 6.2 Singapore cents on Nov 23, 2020.

Secura Group: The Catalist-listed firm has clinched a S$13.5 million contract to provide unarmed security services to a Singapore multinational conglomerate. The 36-month contract runs from Feb 1, 2021 to Jan 31, 2024, with an option for a one-year extension. Shares of Secura closed flat at seven Singapore cents on Thursday, before this announcement.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for