Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The new S$850 million five-year convertible bonds by SIA will carry a coupon of 1.625 per cent per annum and be issued at par. The initial conversion price is S$5.743 for each new ordinary share, said the flag carrier in a bourse filing early Friday morning. Shares of SIA closed at S$3.94 on Thursday, up S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent.

SATS: The ground-handler and food supplier continued to chalk up a quarterly loss, but managed to reduce the red ink to S$33.2 million for the three months to September, from S$43.7 million for the preceding quarter. SATS on Thursday also said it is gearing up to handle vaccines for Covid-19. The counter ended at S$3.60, up S$0.07 or 2 per cent, before the release of its financial results.

ComfortDelGro: The transport operator managed a net profit of S$21.7 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, down 69 per cent from S$70 million a year ago, but improving from its net loss for the first half of the year. ComfortDelGro shares closed up S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent at S$1.50 on Thursday before the news.

Golden-Agri Resources: The palm oil plantation owner's net loss narrowed for its fiscal third quarter to US$5 million for the three months ended Sept 30, 2020, from US$61 million for the previous quarter, it said on Friday morning. Golden Agri shares rose 0.2 Singapore cent, or 1.4 per cent on Thursday to close at 14.9 cents.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

OUE Commercial Reit (OUE C-Reit): Its distributable income rose 15.8 per cent year on year to S$34.2 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2020. OUE C-Reit units closed unchanged at 34.5 Singapore cents on Thursday before this announcement.

Metro Holdings: The property investment and retail group recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of S$19.8 million for the first half ended Sept 30, down 5.7 per cent from the year-ago period. Metro shares closed at 65 Singapore cents on Thursday, up one cent or 1.6 per cent, before its results announcement.

UMS Holdings: The semiconductor equipment maker saw net profit rise 41 per cent to S$12.9 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, on the back of strong semiconductor sales. UMS shares closed down 1.5 Singapore cents or 1.5 per cent at 96 cents on Thursday before the release of the results.

Sunpower Group: The environmental protection solutions provider reported a net profit of 36.6 million yuan (S$7.45 million) for the third quarter ended Sept 30, down 66.8 per cent from the year-ago period. Sunpower shares closed down 1.5 Singapore cents or 2.3 per cent at 64 cents on Thursday before the results release.

Singapore Post (SingPost): SingPost Group Treasury will issue S$250 million in 10-year fixed-rate notes guaranteed by postal service provider SingPost. The senior unsecured notes will carry a coupon of 2.53 per cent per annum. SingPost shares closed at 68.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.5 cent or 0.7 per cent.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): The real estate investment trust's preferential offering was oversubscribed, raising gross proceeds of S$144.1 million. MLT units closed up S$0.04 or 2.1 per cent at S$1.98 on Thursday before the news.