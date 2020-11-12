Stocks to watch: Singtel, SingPost, Halcyon Agri, UOL, Jiutian Chemical, F&N

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): The telco is back in the black with a net profit of S$466.1 million for the six months ended Sept 30, versus a net loss of S$127 million a year ago, Singtel said on Thursday. This was mainly due to lower exceptional losses compared with a year ago when Singtel took on a S$1.93 billion pre-tax share of Bharti Airtel's provision. Singtel finished at S$2.23 on Wednesday, up S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent.

Singapore Post (SingPost): The postal service firm's wholly-owned subsidiary has established a S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme, SingPost said on Wednesday night. Its shares closed at 69 Singapore cents, up 0.5 cent or 0.7 per cent.

Halcyon Agri Corp: The mainboard-listed natural rubber supplier has priced its US$200 million guaranteed perpetual securities at 3.8 per cent, it said in a bourse filing late Wednesday night. Halcyon Agri shares finished at 21.5 Singapore cents, down one cent or 4.4 per cent.

UOL Group: Headwinds remain for the property company, although its retail portfolio's committed occupancy remains stable, with average daily footfall in the third quarter having recovered to 54 per cent of pre-Covid levels, UOL said on Wednesday. The stock gained S$0.10 or 1.4 per cent to close at S$7.09, before the business update.

Jiutian Chemical Group: The Catalist-listed firm, which produces coal-based fine chemicals, saw net profit jump to 51.9 million yuan (S$10.5 million) for the three months ended Sept 30, more than 20 times the 2.4 million yuan year-ago net profit. Shares of Jiutian Chemical, which have been heavily traded in recent months, rose 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent to finish Wednesday at 11.5 cents, before the results were released.

Fraser and Neave (F&N): A drop in volumes from its soft drinks and publishing businesses weighed on the beverage giant's full-year revenue, which fell 3.6 per cent to S$1.83 billion. Net profit dipped 2.1 per cent to S$149.2 million, F&N said on Wednesday after market close. Its shares ended trading unchanged at S$1.22.

SBS Transit: The public transport operator on Wednesday evening reported a 17 per cent drop in revenue for the third quarter, mainly due to lower service fees, lower rail ridership and lower advertising revenue. The stock ended flat at S$2.90, before the business update was out.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust: Its units lost ground after its manager announced it was readying a S$1.2 billion war chest to acquire data centres and office buildings overseas. The counter finished Wednesday at S$3.03, down 5 per cent or S$0.16.

Hyphens Pharma International: Net profit for the pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group shrank by 53 per cent year on year to S$847,000 for the third quarter, even as revenue inched up by 2.4 per cent to S$31.4 million, according to its results released on Wednesday night. Hyphens Pharma's shares lost 1.5 Singapore cents or 3.8 per cent to close at 38 cents.

PropNex: Despite a dip in revenue, the real estate agency's net profit increased 10.6 per cent on the year to S$6.8 million for the third quarter, PropNex said on Thursday. The counter advanced 3.5 Singapore cents or 5.3 per cent to 69.5 cents at Wednesday's close.