Purposeful businesses arise from challenging times

COMPANY of Good, a part of the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) officially recognises 74 organisations as Champions of Good 2020, a 20 per cent increase from the previous edition.

Champions of Good was launched in 2017 as a national recognition framework under Company of Good, celebrating organisations that are exemplary in doing good and which have also been multipliers by engaging their partners and stakeholders on a collaborative journey.

In a message to launch this year's conferment campaign, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat congratulated the Champions conferred in 2020, recognising their efforts in uplifting the vulnerable members of society and rallying staff and stakeholders in supporting causes. He also highlighted that they have embodied the spirit of the Singapore Together movement, where everyone steps forward to play their part.

A total of 97 Champions have been recognised since the programme's inception, with 23 new Champions being conferred on Thursday. The gaps brought about by the challenging business environment this year have also revealed the need for organisations to rethink and reimagine their role in the community. By incorporating doing good into their business strategies, organisations can ensure better sustainability and stakeholder engagement as well as address the needs of the community amid the Covid-19 pandemic. With a record number of first-time and repeat Champions of Good, it is seen that more organisations are doing good and becoming better at it.

By leveraging core business assets to serve broader community needs, the Champions of Good are in a strong position to continue striving forward with purpose. Working in tandem with strategic partners and non-profit organisations, they are able to bridge technical expertise and business agility through a common purpose.

"By looking beyond conventional business goals, these Champions of Good have displayed resilience and adaptability in their fight to overcome the economic downturn and are setting the precedent in robust corporate citizenship for other stakeholders and industry peers to follow," said Mildred Tan, chairman, NVPC. "With the Champions of Good leading the way, I am confident that we will build a City of Good - a Singapore that cares."

Find out who the Champions of Good 2020 are and learn about their inspiring work here.