Both sides now

"I think bringing caring back into business is critically important. The people around these halls work all hours of the day - often all days of the week - and it's important that: No 1, we care for one another; No 2, everyone who works in the DDB group feels they are in a culture that cares for them; and No 3, that we care for the work that we create and I want us to very much care about the product that we put out in the marketplace." - Wendy Clark.

PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG