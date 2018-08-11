You are here

Crusader for fintech rules

Failing to regulate fintech or Big Tech is not unlike ignoring shadow banking activities, says Standard Chartered chairman Jose Vinals - and he's optimistic about the Herculean task of coordinating global regulation.
Sat, Aug 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

"It is very important that we don't do anything to undermine the multilateral global trade system that has served the world economy so well and has allowed integration of more and more countries into this global trade system, and has allowed countries to benefit, including and particularly emerging markets in Asia." - Jose Vinals.
BT PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

STANDARD Chartered chairman Jose Vinals will have you know that he succumbs to temptation, and his sin of choice today is biscotti. "Leave it here, leave it here," he says, pointing to the plate of almond biscuits, and then unwrapping the cling film over it. "I like sweet a lot. Too much."

