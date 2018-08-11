You are here
Crusader for fintech rules
Failing to regulate fintech or Big Tech is not unlike ignoring shadow banking activities, says Standard Chartered chairman Jose Vinals - and he's optimistic about the Herculean task of coordinating global regulation.
STANDARD Chartered chairman Jose Vinals will have you know that he succumbs to temptation, and his sin of choice today is biscotti. "Leave it here, leave it here," he says, pointing to the plate of almond biscuits, and then unwrapping the cling film over it. "I like sweet a lot. Too much."
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg