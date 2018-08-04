You are here
Green warrior
Governments should make businesses bear the cost of their environmental impact, says Jonathon Porritt, co-founder of Forum for the Future.
IF a firm cares about long-term prosperity - or indeed, long-term survival - then it has to care about environmental sustainability.
That's the message which British environmentalist and former politician Jonathon Porritt has been spreading via non-profit Forum for the Future, which he co
