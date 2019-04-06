You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Irish eyes are smiling

Ireland is a committed member of the EU, and that spells huge opportunities for business, says the country’s Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.
Sat, Apr 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20190406_ABHEATHER6B_3742792.jpg
"What I do want to mention is the 'Irish Advantage' to Singapore businesses; and that is: people, innovation and trust. And it's the ease of doing business. Culturally, we're very similar." - Heather Humphreys.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

SINGAPOREANS are dining on the world's best ducks - which are Irish, Heather Humphreys is glad to report.

Ireland's Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation - who, as she notes in her official profiles, lives on a farm - represents the constituency of Cavan Monaghan in the Dáil

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Raffles Conversation

Providing connections

True to one's roots

The Accidental Restaurateur

Hard drive for success

Call for inclusion

More ways to pay

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
4 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
5 Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

20170109-0Y3B1946-HR.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Garage

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay spearheads growth of GrabFood Singapore

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening