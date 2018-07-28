You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Real estate game changer

JLL is riding the digital technology wave, investing in proptech to become more productive and create value for clients, says its CEO Christian Ulbrich.
Sat, Jul 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

BT_20180728_LKRAFFLESJLLQABB_3513653.jpg
"We are offering strategic advice to our clients. There's a whole lot of analytics that we are providing and that's not easy to replicate through some form of technology. If we are providing advice, then I'm not too concerned about our future." - Christian Ulbrich.
BT PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

IMAGINE you are looking for office space that can accommodate 500 workstations in the central business district of Paris. Previously you would likely engage a real estate agent who might take you to see 10-20 buildings before you make a decision. A new technology now allows you to shortlist

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Raffles Conversation

Unbound by rules

Relearning the ropes

Shooting for the stars

Nest egg advocate

As Austrian as red bull

The Disneyland of tech

Editor's Choice

Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

BT_20180728_JQGRAB28_3514607.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Startups

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive 'may hurt innovation'

BT_20180728_NRBRUNCH28P1_3514212.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Brunch

Ultra-long haul flights take off

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
3 Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo
4 Teck Guan Ville collective sale with Tee Land called off due to cooling measures
5 Ong Ye Kung lists 4 sources of tension facing education
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Central area retail rents, prices resume slide after short recovery

Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Strong net absorption of office space in first half

BT_20180728_JQGRAB28_3514607.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Startups

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive 'may hurt innovation'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening