(No headline) - JLBRUNCH25COVER

SINGAPORE may be emerging as a springboard for Israeli firms with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) that are looking to tap Asia's rise in wealth and stature.

Take one of Israel's venture funding outfits, OurCrowd, which set up its first Asian office in Singapore in 2016. Since then, it has been hosting clients out of Asia - including from South-east Asia, Greater China, and Japan - at a steady clip, and plans to add more offices in Asia soon. This is relevant as according to Israeli data firm StartupHub.ai, OurCrowd is the most active investor in AI startups in Israel, with some 26 investments in total. >>>