Investors should diversify into Hang Seng Tech index: BlackRock

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
"The Hang Seng Tech index is a great way to get exposure to the 30 biggest tech names in China, listed offshore." - Thomas Taw, head of Asia Pacific iShares Investment Strategy at BlackRock.

US technology stocks have been over-bought and investors should consider diversifying into the new Hang Seng Tech index for exposure to the 30 biggest tech names in China listed offshore, says Thomas Taw, head of Asia Pacific iShares Investment Strategy at BlackRock.

Last...

