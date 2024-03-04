Subscribers

CFA Society to put together code on diversity, inclusion and equity for Singapore investment firms

Genevieve Cua

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 4:19 pm
Margaret Franklin, president and chief executive of CFA Institute, says diversity in an organisation is key to staying ahead of the rapid pace of change.
PHOTO: CFA INSTITUTE

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I)

THE CFA Society in Singapore is working to put together a code on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) which it hopes will help investment management firms here build resilient businesses.

North America was the first to adopt the CFA’s DEI Code in 2022, and the UK Code was launched last year. To date, the US and Canada have garnered around 180 investment organisations as signatories, representing over US$18 trillion in assets.

The Business Times understands a working group of around 18 volunteers from 17 entities is tasked with the adaptation, development and adoption of the DEI Code in the Republic. The Singapore initiative is the first in the Asia-Pacific, with a target launch in the second...

