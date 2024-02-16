WEALTH & INVESTING ·
The cycle vs the trend: Investors need to prepare for secular change

Bigger and more difficult choices need to be made as a new inflection point emerges in markets

Peter Oppenheimer

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 8:45 am
While many investors do focus on anticipating cyclical turning points, most are focused on making returns over the longer term.
OVER the past several months, we have witnessed a significant shift in expectations about the economic cycle. A year ago, many economists and investors expected the global economy to enter a recession driven by sharp rises in interest rates to combat the surge in global inflation.

By contrast, at the start of this year, the consensus expectation is more benign – inflation is now slowing, paving the way for a series of interest rate cuts and a soft economic landing.

Financial markets tend to anticipate changes in the cycle before they materialise. In the first part of 2022, for example, rising interest rates and fears of recession pushed global equity prices down.

By contrast, since late October...

