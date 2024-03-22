The challenge to mutual fund dominance has been brewing since State Street, one of the mutual fund pioneers, launched the very first US ETF in 1993. Most recently, in February, spot Bitcoin ETFs burst onto the scene.

"The mutual fund at 100: Is it becoming obsolete?"

ONE HUNDRED years ago on Thursday (Mar 21), Edward Leffler, a former door-to-door salesman of pots and pans, revolutionised financial markets. His invention, the open-ended mutual fund, allowed retail customers to buy into a diversified portfolio of stocks and be confident that they would get a fair value when they wanted their money back.

Leffler’s innovation gave lower- and middle-class people an ownership stake in American capitalism. It also spawned financial titans such as Fidelity and Vanguard, and thousands of smaller competitors that together employ hundreds of thousands of people.

Mutual funds manage nearly US$20 trillion in US assets and about US$63 trillion worldwide, including everything...