A look at how Covid-19 has changed our lives ...

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

THE days of wining and dining, and maitre d's or sommeliers fawning over you with elaborately plated dishes are over. With a ban on both social interaction and dining in restaurants from now until May 4 at least, eateries have been forced to either close or switch to takeaway or home delivery menus. This means diners are now experiencing the odd phenomenon of being bombarded by the number of Michelin-starred and other upscale restaurant chefs plating their creations in takeaway boxes and sending them to your home by Grab or Deliveroo.

In tomorrow's issue of Weekend magazine, we tackle the issue of "ugly" takeaway food and how, with a bit of effort, you can create your own fine dining experience at home. We bring you a photo essay of how we turn three Michelin-starred takeaways into fun and elegant plates, while two food enthusiasts show us how they do it in their own homes.

We also meet restaurateur Karen Cheng, who, like any other F&B operator, has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak. She talks about the rollercoaster ride that she has been on since she entered the F&B fray with her restaurants Sushi Kimura, Gyu Bar, Inchigo Ichie and the food-events company The Travelling C.O.W. But she says that, despite all the difficulties, there is nothing else she would rather do.

Elsewhere, we seek out comfort in the cheerful cake creations of several pastry shops that offer quirky sayings like "Something to Cheer You Up" and "Wash Your Hands" - you will definitely want a slice after seeing them. Elsewhere, since you are staying home, take a vicarious look at the home of a family which eschews neutrals for dark interiors and even got rid of their dry kitchen. Fuel up on culture as we pick the best shows that can be watched online and discover the art of just doing nothing.

