BT Weekend magazine celebrates wanderlust

ONE travels the world to dine at the best restaurants. Another makes it a point to visit factories - of top international car and watch brands. Yet another is a cruise fanatic while the fourth's idea of a relaxing getaway is to complete a Half Ironman in New Zealand and hike the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu. In Friday's travel-themed issue of Weekend magazine, four jetsetters share tales of their passionate travel pursuits.

For example, the dogged gourmet talks about driving for hours to get from one restaurant to another, and his desperate two-year quest for a reservation at a top sushi restaurant; a collector of fine watches and cars shares his experiences of visiting the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini to see how the supercars are made - from engine to upholstery; and a traveller who hates packing and unpacking between visits to multiple countries opts for a luxury cruise, for a magical yuletide journey to visit Christmas markets in Austria and Germany.

For Takashi Murakami fans, there's no need to travel to his exhibitions now, thanks to a mega show that's drawing hordes to the STPI gallery. We speak to the super successful and humble artist about his career and his new ambitions of being a filmmaker.

If you're a galloping gourmet, we speak to chefs and a restaurateur to find out where the best places to eat around the world are. But for the burnt out executive looking to recharge or recalibrate his or her life, then we have a list of wellness retreats to check out in Japan, New Zealand or Cambodia. From Zen meditation to monks' blessings and soothing onsen rituals, get in touch with your inner self and emerge as a brand new you.

Elsewhere, we visit a home inspired by its owners' travels to Japan; spotlight the work of ballet superstar Carlos Acosta; and offer tips on what to pack for your next trip.

