Life isn't always sweet in the C-suites

AS companies struggle to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak, one man worries about the mental health impact that the epidemic is having on the C-suite executives steering them. As the founder of a much-feted F&B company which collapsed in 2009 in the fallout of the Lehman Brothers crash, he knows the stress that a crisis can put on top executives who are always expected to be in control. He experienced it first hand as his wife, former business associates and those he thought were his friends abandoned him, sending him spiralling into depression, with suicidal tendencies. While he eventually pulled himself out of the abyss, he knows he is not the only one.

Friday's issue of Weekend magazine looks at how lonely it can be in the C-suites, with one Singapore-based mental health counsellor and corporate trainer estimating that 70-80 per cent of top executives suffer from mild, moderate to severe depression. We look at this silent affliction that few top executives want to discuss, and how it can be overcome.

Meanwhile, as the hotel industry grapples with coronavirus fears, we hear from veteran hotelier Choe Peng Sum, CEO of the Pan Pacific Hotels Group, who brings over 30 years of experience to his new role. He talks about the need to stay level-headed in this trying time, and shares the group's plans for expansion as well as his emphasis on team-building.

On the dining front, while we are more familiar with wine sommeliers, find out which fine-dining restaurants are increasingly developing in-house experts in areas such as cheese, caviar, tea and even non-alcoholic beverage pairings to make your meal more memorable. We also check out some of the latest watch models being launched before the major watch shows; peep into a house that is filled with little surprises; and sample some of the major shows being planned for this year's Singapore International Festival of the Arts.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe