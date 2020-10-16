Private jets take off after airlines are grounded

IN the midst of the pandemic, when commercial airlines are not flying or have severely limited capacity, and you need to get yourself - or your family or your staff - from point A to B urgently, what do you do? You fly private.

Private jet operators and air charter service providers based in Singapore tell BT that demand for air travel via the private route has rebounded in recent months. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at how this niche market has picked up where commercial air travel left off.

The early months of the virus outbreak saw a surprising outpouring of generosity, as Singaporeans channelled millions in funds towards those at risk. In The Raffles Conversation, Melissa Kwee, CEO of the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, speaks of her mission to re-inforce the understanding that doing good is not a zero-sum game. Giving more does not equate to having less.

Back in the days of yore, there was the dotcom bubble. In the Wealth & Investing pages, our This Time Is Different columnist tackles the question now rearing its head in markets: Is Big Tech a bubble?

In other news, Big Tech is also leading the way in the shift away from office space and towards remote working. The work-life balance has changed permanently - for employees and organisations both. Sass & The City bids farewell to the open office, and takes stock of how work and work culture will have to change.

What to do if you think sedans are staid and you are sick of SUVs? Try a Sportback. The Steering Column sizes up the new Audi A5 Sportback this week.

