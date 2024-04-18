The Business Times
Companies & Markets

Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at some point, but no hurry, says Mester

Published Thu, Apr 18, 2024 · 07:08 AM
CLEVELAND Federal Reserve Bank Loretta Mester on Wednesday said that she expects price pressures to ease further this year, allowing the Fed to reduce borrowing costs, but “we want to be pretty confident” inflation is heading sustainably to the Fed’s 2 per cent goal before cutting interest rates.

“At some point, as we get more confidence, we will start to normalise policy back to a less restrictive stance, but we don’t have to do that in a hurry,” Mester said. “We just have to sort of be watchful here, and wait until the economy shows itself.” REUTERS

ECB firmly behind June rate cut but views diverge on July
Banking & Finance

