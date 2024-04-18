Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at some point, but no hurry, says Mester
CLEVELAND Federal Reserve Bank Loretta Mester on Wednesday said that she expects price pressures to ease further this year, allowing the Fed to reduce borrowing costs, but “we want to be pretty confident” inflation is heading sustainably to the Fed’s 2 per cent goal before cutting interest rates.
“At some point, as we get more confidence, we will start to normalise policy back to a less restrictive stance, but we don’t have to do that in a hurry,” Mester said. “We just have to sort of be watchful here, and wait until the economy shows itself.” REUTERS
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Banking & Finance
Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at some point, but no hurry, says Mester
ECB firmly behind June rate cut but views diverge on July
Jamie Dimon has a new vision for money in an AI world
US dollar edges down but still close to 5½ month high; Fed, Middle East in focus
Abu Dhabi's largest Islamic bank in talks to buy US$1.1 billion stake in Indonesian lender
Indonesia central bank open to buying government bonds to steady market