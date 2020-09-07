You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

Move opens new distribution channel for insurer which normally sells its products through banks and financial firms
Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

rk_ChinaLife_070920.jpg
China Life Insurance (Singapore), which normally sells its insurance products through banks and financial companies, now plans to hire more than 500 consultants in Singapore over the next five years to provide a more dedicated service to its clients.
PHOTO: CHINA LIFE

Singapore

CHINA Life Insurance (Singapore), which normally sells its insurance products through banks and financial companies, now plans to hire more than 500 consultants in Singapore over the next five years to provide a more dedicated service to its clients.

The company launched a project called Agency Channel on Monday, which is intended to serve as a bridge between Singapore and China in bringing insurtech solutions to the market.

China Life Singapore, a unit of Beijing-based insurer China Life, said it will develop a competitive compensation structure that leads to multiple options in career progression for its consultants.

All consultants will need to pass the relevant exams by the Singapore College of Insurance and undergo a 90-day in-house training programme to ensure that their skills meet the company's expectations.

SEE ALSO

Financial advisers give women worse advice than men, study finds

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The move by the company comes as Singapore's labour market is going through a rough period. Total employment experienced the largest quarterly contraction on record in Q2, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Manpower on July 29. Retrenchments also doubled to 6,700, compared with 3,220 in Q1.

China Life Singapore's head of agency department Jerome Png said its new consultants will provide the company's clients with a new experience.

"We continue to improve on the best practices of our industry peers to create an even greater value for both our consultants and clients. Our digital transformation projects in the next few years will elevate the customer experience journey; and when complemented by our agents' personal human touch, will strike the perfect balance."

Chief executive Lin Xiangyang said that through the Agency Channel, the company is aiming to form a highly-efficient management team and top-notch sales team, provide a high-value product range and create a high-tech service system. The consultants will serve high net-worth clients.

The company said it is leveraging technology, such as digitisation of processes, to optimise insurance business practices to improve its overall service standards.

China Life Singapore added that its insurance plans - including protection, endowment, investment-linked insurance and hybrid plans - are highly customisable to offer value-added financial solutions to customers to fulfil their risk protection, retirement, wealth management and legacy planning needs.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 6, 2020 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Judge's findings in Parti Liyani case involving CAG chairman warrant further investigations: AGC

FOLLOWING the acquittal of former domestic worker Parti Liyani of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew...

Sep 6, 2020 07:10 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

DBS has been named the best bank in the world by New York-based financial publication Global Finance, marking the...

Sep 6, 2020 06:27 PM
Real Estate

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

VERDALE, a private residential development jointly developed by China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI)...

Sep 6, 2020 04:24 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub and M1 fined S$610,000 in total for service disruptions during circuit breaker

TELCOS StarHub and M1 have been slapped with fines totalling S$610,000 for Internet service disruptions during the "...

Sep 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including four community cases and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

Judge's findings in Parti Liyani case involving CAG chairman warrant further investigations: AGC

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

Firms to get up to S$30,000 for each new worker if they hire more locals in next 6 months

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.