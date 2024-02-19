Seatrium consortium to build third offshore wind project for Dutch electrical transmission operator

SEATRIUM and its consortium partner GE Vernova will build the third offshore wind project for the national electricity transmission system operator in Netherlands, TenneT.

This is under the five-year Framework Cooperation Agreement inked last March to supply three high voltage direct current electrical transmission systems for offshore wind farm projects for TenneT, each valued at approximately 2 billion euros (S$2.9 billion).

The work on the third 2-gigawatt (GW) high voltage direct current electrical transmission system is planned to commerce on Jun 1, said Seatrium on Monday (Feb 19).

The contract for the third offshore wind project is expected to be awarded on the same date, after the completion of certain deliverables by both Seatrium and GE Vernova in the coming months.

“Seatrium’s scope of work will include the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, installation, and commissioning of the 2GW high voltage direct current offshore converter platform for TenneT, which is the biggest and most powerful of its kind in the industry,” said the offshore and marine engineering group.

It added that the offshore converter platform will contribute to TenneT’s sustainability goal of installing 40GW of offshore wind energy in the German and Dutch North Seas, and will serve the third offshore wind farm, about 95 kilometres off the coast of Netherlands.

SEE ALSO Seatrium bags retrofit project for carbon-capture and storage system

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 12.30 PM ESG Insights An exclusive weekly report on the latest environmental, social and governance issues. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

Samuel Wong, executive vice president of fixed platforms in Seatrium, said:” With this latest project, Seatrium is currently working on five high voltage direct current offshore converter platforms, creating a franchise for series-built opportunities in high voltage direct currents to achieve greater synergies from repeat projects.”

Shares of Seatrium closed up 8.1 per cent, or S$0.007, to S$0.093 on Friday.