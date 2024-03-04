TOPLINE ·
Singapore-grown expertise anchors ComfortDelGro as it ramps up overseas operations

Derryn Wong

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 5:00 am
Cheng Siak Kian, CDG managing director and group CEO, says the company continues to win overseas rail tenders due to its success in running such projects at home.
TRANSPORT giant ComfortDelGro (CDG) is plotting a course for growth by increasing its footprint overseas and venturing into adjacent businesses, but it is a strategy that will continue to be anchored by its operations in Singapore.

Over the past 12 months, CDG has made notable moves abroad.

In 2023, it acquired Australian taxi operator A2B for A$165.1 million (S$145.7 million). In February this year, it acquired CMAC Group, a UK-based ground-transport management and accommodation network specialist, for £80.2 million (S$135.4 million).

Through joint ventures with foreign partners, it has also secured an 11-year contract to operate and maintain the Stockholm Metro, as well as a six-year contract...

