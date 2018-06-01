You are here

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 6:30 PM

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands after a joint press conference at the Istana presidential palace in Singapore on June 1. Singapore and India have agreed to cut tariffs on 30 more products after trade pact review.

Singapore, India to cut tariffs on 30 more products after trade pact review
SINGAPORE and India will reduce or remove tariffs on a further 30 products, improve rules of origin and facilitate mutual recognition of nursing standards following the second review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between the two countries.

Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut
MALAYSIAN sustainable timber company Jawala Inc made its trading debut on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange at 2pm on Friday, opening at 26.5 Singapore cents.

Singapore's PropNex Realty preparing to launch IPO: sources
PROPNEX Realty Pte, Singapore's biggest property broker, plans to seek about S$40 million from a proposed Singapore initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said. 

Cybersecurity risk assessment essential to any audit: Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants
AUDITORS should take cybersecurity risks into account for every audit - even when the company under audit has no online presence, according to a new report released by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA). 

Singapore's CBD hit by massive blackout on Friday afternoon
OFFICES and business in the Central Business District and surrounding areas were affected by a sudden, major power outage on Friday afternoon.

Chemicals firm Anchun International reshuffles board, names new CEO
ANCHUN International Holdings, in its latest board reshuffle, has appointed Zheng Zhi Zhong as executive director and chief executive of the chemicals engineering company. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close flat on Friday
The STI fell 0.7 point or 0.02 per cent to end the day at 3,427.5 with the losses led by banking stocks. Week-on-week, it lost 85.72 points or 2.4 per cent.

 

Singapore, India to cut tariffs on 30 more products after trade pact review

