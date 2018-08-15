You are here

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 6:30 PM

New cooling measures fuel July surge in Singapore private home sales

Developers in Singapore sold 1,724 private homes in July 2018, about 2.6 times the 654 units they moved in June 2018 and up 55 per cent from the 1,112 units they sold in July 2017.These figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

Singapore banks' loans growth outlook cut on property curbs, trade tensions

Singapore's banking sector will face greater headwinds over the coming quarters from the double whammy of the latest property cooling measures and rising trade tensions between the US and China, a research house said on Wednesday.

Ride-hailing app Ryde to offer P2P courier service RydeSEND on Sept 3

Singapore-based ride-hailing company Ryde Technologies on Wednesday unveiled a peer-to-peer, on-demand courier service named RydeSEND. It enables users to have small items - documents, parcels, flowers or even properly packed meals - delivered to a destination within 60 minutes.

Fortis shareholders approve stake sale to IHH Healthcare

Shareholders of India's Fortis Healthcare have approved a subscription of shares by Malaysia's IHH Healthcare, fulfilling a key condition for the acquirer to eventually aim for a majority stake.

China Sunsine: broker reports may have affected share price; stock slides 22.8% in 4 sessions

China  Sunsine Chemical Holdings said on Wednesday morning that it is not aware of any information not previously announced that could have caused the wide fluctuation in its share price over the last one week.

Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday

Share prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 8.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 3,234.12.

China-linked cyberattacks likely as Malaysia reviews projects: FireEye

Indonesia fights Turkey contagion with surprise rate hike

UK inflation rate accelerates on fuel, transport, games

Technology sector boasts highest-paying jobs in US: Glassdoor

Turkey doubles tariffs on some US imports including cars, alcohol

Hong Kong targets fugitive tycoon accused of laundering billions

Aug 15, 2018
Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

Aug 15, 2018
Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

Aug 15, 2018
Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

