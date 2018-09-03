You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 6:30 PM

bp_rail_160418_141.jpg
An artist's impression of the high-speed rail terminal in Jurong East.
PHOTO: FARRELLS

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'
MALAYSIA'S Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali on Monday said an agreement has been reached with Singapore to postpone the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project to a future date without any compensation, and that the project would resume once the deferral ends.

Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
IN what is the first major condo launch after July’s cooling measures, Qingjian Realty has unveiled its latest development at Shunfu Road, which comes complete with fully-integrated smart home technologies and an intelligent estate monitoring system.

Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
SABANA Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) announced it had issued a notice of termination on Aug 31 to Adviva Distribution, the tenant at 10 Changi South Street 2, due to the tenant's "failure to pay rent and other sums payable" under the lease agreement.

Nam Cheong launches 1-for-1 renounceable rights issue to raise up to S$29m
SHIPBUILDER Nam Cheong announced on Monday that under the scheme of arrangement between the company and its creditors, it is launching a non-underwritten, one-for-one renounceable rights issue at a price of S$0.014 for each new share.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Broker's take: PhillipCapital upgrades 800 Super to 'buy'; lowers target price to S$1.03
PHILLIPCAPITAL said in a research note on Monday: "The loss reported in the fourth-quarter is an aberration and the business has not changed structurally. This one quarter of loss is not reflective of future quarters, nor is it a precursor to deterioration of future earnings." 

Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
THE Johor state government has proposed to reserve 30 per cent of properties in the Forest City project for Malaysians, reported The Malay Mail, to allay central government concerns only Chinese nationals who bought into the project would become residents there. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Monday
SINGAPORE shares closed 0.2 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 6.28 points to 3,207.2 on the first day of trading in September. 

 

Government & Economy

Euro zone manufacturing growth eases on trade war worries-PMI

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

Rate hikes in store for Southeast Asia's two biggest economies

Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report

Asian factories feel pinch from escalating trade conflict

Singapore, Malaysia agree to defer HSR for two years; no RM500m penalty payment: Report

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
3 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
4 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
5 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rail_030918_82.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

doc71qgfipk8h0vkc9i1tn_doc6ue6aj9iuhigbmfa93a.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Transport

Bus, train fares set to rise by as much as 4.3%, with lower rates for those willing to walk more

BP_Forest City_030918_90.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report

Image 2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening