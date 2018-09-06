Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia

TO be located in Tanjong Kling (formerly known as Data Center Park), it will support “hundreds of jobs” and form part of Facebook’s growing presence in Singapore and the region, the company said on Thursday.

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

GIC is seeing buying opportunities amid the emerging market rout, with its chief executive officer Lim Chow Kiat seeing "idiosyncratic" factors driving the current market volatility.

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore but many are going to foreign talent: Linkedin

ACCORDING to the report, the top five emerging jobs in Singapore are data scientist, cyber security specialist, user experience designer, head of digital and content specialist.

MAS proposes legally-binding cyber security measures for all Singapore financial institutions

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has moved to tighten the rules on cyber security for financial institutions (FIs) in Singapore by proposing to make legally binding a set of six essential cyber security measures to protect their IT systems.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Fintech firms need more scrutiny by regulators, says DBS chief

"YOU do need to think about financial-system stability, and you do need to think about the consequences of unregulated players in what has been for good reasons a regulated industry," Mr Piyush Gupta said on Thursday at the Sooner Than You Think summit.

SembMarine bags contract to retrofit 13 ships from Maran Tankers

THE contract involves the outfitting of four of Maran's Suezmax tankers with marine scrubbers and ballast water management systems - to be installed between the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2019 - and nine Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) with marine scrubbers between May 2019 and February 2020.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.3 per cent or 8.59 points to end at 3,147.69.