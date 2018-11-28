You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 6:30 PM

TO address the challenges of social mobility and social mixing, Singapore needs to develop a new social compact, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday.
Singapore needs new social compact to help 'the slow keep pace with the fast': Chan Chun Sing

CALLING on individuals and groups to redouble efforts to help "the slow keep pace with the fast", he said the fast must see it as part of their social responsibility to reach out to those less able, "for us to progress as a society together".

 

Singapore's top jobs in demand for 2019 to be analytics, data-driven: Robert Walters

THESE include data scientists, product management, user experience (UX) designers, and digital roles, with cybersecurity to remain a major focus, in the wake of recent high-profile cyberattacks in Singapore.

Singapore completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.6% in October from September: NUS index

THE decline was driven by a 0.9 per cent drop in prices for apartments in the non-central region, excluding small units, versus a 0.3 per cent decline in the previous month. 

Row of apartments along Phoenix Road to be put up for collective sale for S$42m

THIS translates to a land rate of S$617 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), and S$566 psf ppr after factoring in the 7 per cent bonus balcony gross floor area. No development charge is payable.

Beauty World Plaza owners launch redevelopment tender with S$165m reserve price

THE 2,305.6 square metre site in the Upper Bukit Timah neighbourhood comprises a single block with 61 retail units and 30 residential units.

Singapore shares close higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 4.08 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,094.48. 

UK government, BoE to spell out no-deal Brexit risks for economy

Pakistan says it can afford to wait for an IMF bailout

State Courts plugs electronic loophole that allowed access to case files

Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB

