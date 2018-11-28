You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore needs new social compact to help 'the slow keep pace with the fast': Chan Chun Sing
CALLING on individuals and groups to redouble efforts to help "the slow keep pace with the fast", he said the fast must see it as part of their social responsibility to reach out to those less able, "for us to progress as a society together".
Singapore's top jobs in demand for 2019 to be analytics, data-driven: Robert Walters
THESE include data scientists, product management, user experience (UX) designers, and digital roles, with cybersecurity to remain a major focus, in the wake of recent high-profile cyberattacks in Singapore.
Singapore completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.6% in October from September: NUS index
THE decline was driven by a 0.9 per cent drop in prices for apartments in the non-central region, excluding small units, versus a 0.3 per cent decline in the previous month.
Row of apartments along Phoenix Road to be put up for collective sale for S$42m
THIS translates to a land rate of S$617 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), and S$566 psf ppr after factoring in the 7 per cent bonus balcony gross floor area. No development charge is payable.
Beauty World Plaza owners launch redevelopment tender with S$165m reserve price
THE 2,305.6 square metre site in the Upper Bukit Timah neighbourhood comprises a single block with 61 retail units and 30 residential units.
The STI Today
Singapore shares close higher on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 4.08 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,094.48.