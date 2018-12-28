THIS is down from six confirmed list sites and seven reserve list sites, with a total site area of 12.59 ha, for the second half of 2018.

Singapore trims industrial land supply in first half of 2019 to 11.86 ha

Completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.4% in November from October: NUS index

PRICES of completed private apartments and condominiums in Singapore fell again by 0.4 per cent in November from the previous month, after a 0.6 per cent month-on-month decline in October.

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

MALAYSIAN theme park operator Sim Leisure Group is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Singapore to fund its business expansion, and on Friday lodged a preliminary offer document to list its shares on the Catalist board sometime next year.

OUE Lippo Healthcare gains court OK to continue suit against Crest funds

THE healthcare property subsidiary of OUE also announced that the Court of Appeal will hear an appeal from entities related to Crest Capital Asia against a High Court decision that avoided certain claims by the Crest entities on OUE Lippo Healthcare.

It’s blue skies in gold ETFs as investors flee equity turbulence

THE US$32.4 billion SPDR Gold Shares fund, ticker GLD, saw inflows of more than US$643 million one day this week, the most since July 2016.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 8.69 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,053.43.