MAS said Singapore's monetary policy framework has always been aimed at ensuring medium-term price stability.

MAS says it does not manipulate Singapore dollar for export advantage

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

GROWTH in real total wages - which accounts for inflation of 0.4 per cent - also picked up again after two consecutive years of slowing down.

Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist

SINGAPORE made the list because of its large current account surplus and net foreign currency purchases of at least US$17 billion (S$23.48 billion) in 2018, equivalent to 4.6 per cent of GDP, according to the Treasury.

HSBC ramps up Singapore insurance business in bid to capture more of Asia's wealth

THE London-headquartered bank rebranded its Singapore insurance business to HSBC Life Singapore, and launched two new whole-life plans for its retail and high net worth segments.

Singapore has highest rate of discrepancies in job applications in Asia-Pacific: study

MOST of these discrepancies were uncovered in candidates’ work history – which included employment dates, positions held, key responsibilities, remuneration and reasons for leaving – as well as in their educational background.

Law firm Morrison & Foerster names Shirin Tang managing partner of Singapore office

MS Tang specialises in private equity as well as mergers and acquisitions, with a focus in the technology and real estate sectors. She also counsels clients in Asia on public and private company investments in the US.

Singapore shares dip 0.1% on continuing trade woes, growth concerns

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,163.28, down 2.04 points or 0.1 per cent.