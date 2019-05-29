You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
MAS says it does not manipulate Singapore dollar for export advantage
MAS said Singapore's monetary policy framework has always been aimed at ensuring medium-term price stability.
More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM
GROWTH in real total wages - which accounts for inflation of 0.4 per cent - also picked up again after two consecutive years of slowing down.
Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist
SINGAPORE made the list because of its large current account surplus and net foreign currency purchases of at least US$17 billion (S$23.48 billion) in 2018, equivalent to 4.6 per cent of GDP, according to the Treasury.
HSBC ramps up Singapore insurance business in bid to capture more of Asia's wealth
THE London-headquartered bank rebranded its Singapore insurance business to HSBC Life Singapore, and launched two new whole-life plans for its retail and high net worth segments.
Singapore has highest rate of discrepancies in job applications in Asia-Pacific: study
MOST of these discrepancies were uncovered in candidates’ work history – which included employment dates, positions held, key responsibilities, remuneration and reasons for leaving – as well as in their educational background.
Law firm Morrison & Foerster names Shirin Tang managing partner of Singapore office
MS Tang specialises in private equity as well as mergers and acquisitions, with a focus in the technology and real estate sectors. She also counsels clients in Asia on public and private company investments in the US.
Corporate earnings
- Valuetronics FY19 profit down 2.6%, to pay out 20 HK cents per share
- SunMoon sinks into the red with full-year loss of S$4.3m
- Yoma Q4 profit soars to US$25.7m on fair value gains from investment properties
The STI today
Singapore shares dip 0.1% on continuing trade woes, growth concerns
SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,163.28, down 2.04 points or 0.1 per cent.