IT is transparency, not disclosure alone, that defines proper fair dealing from financial institutions, said Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon on Monday, as the top regulator noted as well the "uneven" culture and conduct practices in the financial industry here.

ACCORDING to PUB projections, water demand in the "non-domestic" or non-household sector is set to rise from 240 mgd today to 600 mgd by 2060, forming 70 per cent of total demand, up from 55 per cent today.

THE programme is part of SAL’s Future Law Innovation Programme (FLIP), its strategic initiative to help the legal sector innovate new ways of delivering legal services in the future economy.

WITH a total gross floor area of 887,000 square feet, the Funan integrated development comprises a shopping mall, two office blocks and lyf Funan Singapore – the Singapore flagship of The Ascott Limited’s lyf co-living serviced residence, which is slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

WITH the expansion, the company has a new European team in place, which will focus on working with Parcel Perform’s existing customers in Europe, and grow its presence in the market.

HOWEVER, their confidence in the global economy dropped to 64 per cent, from 77 per cent last year.

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,123.46, up 5.70 points or 0.2 per cent.