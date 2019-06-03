You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 6:30 PM

IT is transparency, not disclosure alone, that defines proper fair dealing from financial institutions, said Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon on Monday, as the top regulator noted as well the "uneven" culture and conduct practices in the financial industry here.
PUB aims to boost industrial water recycling in Singapore

ACCORDING to PUB projections, water demand in the "non-domestic" or non-household sector is set to rise from 240 mgd today to 600 mgd by 2060, forming 70 per cent of total demand, up from 55 per cent today.

Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator, GLIDE

THE programme is part of SAL’s Future Law Innovation Programme (FLIP), its strategic initiative to help the legal sector innovate new ways of delivering legal services in the future economy. 

 

 

Funan mall to reopen on June 28; secures 92% retail take-up, 98% for office towers

WITH a total gross floor area of 887,000 square feet, the Funan integrated development comprises a shopping mall, two office blocks and lyf Funan Singapore – the Singapore flagship of The Ascott Limited’s lyf co-living serviced residence, which is slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

Singapore e-commerce logistics startup Parcel Perform expands to Europe

WITH the expansion, the company has a new European team in place, which will focus on working with Parcel Perform’s existing customers in Europe, and grow its presence in the market.

Singapore CEOs still bullish on growth prospects, but less sanguine on revenue: KPMG poll

HOWEVER, their confidence in the global economy dropped to 64 per cent, from 77 per cent last year.

Singapore shares add 0.2% on Monday

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,123.46, up 5.70 points or 0.2 per cent.  

 

 

China warns students, academics of risks of studying in US

PUB aims to boost industrial water recycling in Singapore

Modi victory makes India's rupee double-edged sword for RBI

China May factory activity shows recovery still patchy: Caixin PMI

Taiwan urges China to 'repent' for Tiananmen crackdown, push for democratic reforms

Factory activity shrinks across Asia, global recession fears mount

Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

