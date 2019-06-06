The government is reducing the supply of private residential units on its confirmed list for the second-half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Thursday morning.

Stories you might have missed

Private housing supply from H2 2019 GLS confirmed sites cut by 15%: MND

MND said this was due to a large supply of around 44,000 private housing units in the pipeline, which consists of 39,000 unsold units from GLS and en-bloc sale sites with planning approval, and 5,000 units from sites pending planning approval.

Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in Court

THE 41-year-old was arrested in Malaysia on May 30 and charged on June 1 with cheating a company called CCJ Investments into believing that Suite Development had entered into a loan agreement with CCJ Investments and induced CCJ Investments to disburse S$6 million, of which about S$3.3 million was used to refinance Suite Advisors LLP's client's account.

PUB to seek plans for one of world's largest floating solar panel systems at Tengeh Reservoir

WHEN completed, the 50 megawatt-peak (MWp) system will be one of the world's largest single floating solar PV systems.

COE prices end mostly lower except for small cars

THE COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $30,009, up from last fortnight's $27,000 but still lower than in earlier recent exercises which saw prices going past $36,000. It was the only COE which ended higher.

Singapore Exchange to boost derivatives, target Southeast Asia unicorns

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) aims to add products to its lucrative derivatives business and offer Southeast Asian unicorns a platform to list shares and bonds, in a multi-asset strategy aimed at sustaining growth.

Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6

SIX more mainboard-listed companies have announced they will be included on the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) watch list with effect from June 6, with one of them due to the financial entry criteria, and the other five not meeting minimum trading price (MTP) requirements.

The STI today

Singapore shares eke out gains, adding 0.1% on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,146.18, up 3.81 points or 0.1 per cent on Thursday.