PODCAST: How to build your wealth by investing in equities or stocks (Money Hacks, Ep 36)

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 2:14 PM

Money Hacks hosts Ernest Luis (back row, left) and Chris Lim (back row, right) host the co-founders of Aggregate Asset Management - (front row from left): Wong Seak Eng, Eric Kong and Kevin Tok - as they talk about investing in stocks

Synopsis: In this podcast series, The Straits Times and The Business Times break down financial tips so you can get started after listening to this episode.

What are the best assets to invest in? Property? Bonds?

Aggregate Asset Management is a fund management house that focuses exclusively on equities, also known as stocks. The company was first launched in Singapore in December 2012, and was the first local fund house to adopt a zero-management-fee model, charging only a performance fee.

We chat with co-founders and executive directors Wong Seak Eng, Kevin Tok and Eric Kong about why equities are a great tool for making your money work harder for you.

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

