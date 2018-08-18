You are here
THE FINISH LINE
Virgin Active spreading its wings
The health club operator has five clubs here, with at least another five set to open by 2022, says its South-east Asia MD Christian Mason
VIRGIN Active - the premium health and fitness club operator that's under the Virgin Group founded by Richard Branson - is busy expanding its presence in Singapore.
This year alone, it opened two new clubs here, taking its total to five. These are at Marina One, Raffles Place, Tanjong
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg