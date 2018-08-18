You are here

THE FINISH LINE

Virgin Active spreading its wings

The health club operator has five clubs here, with at least another five set to open by 2022, says its South-east Asia MD Christian Mason
Sat, Aug 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20180818_UWFINISH18_3535908.jpg
"We conduct free outdoor classes too for members and non-members. It's a branding opportunity of course, but that's not the main reason. The heart of it is corporate social responsibility, to give more people the opportunity to get together and exercise." - Christian Mason (above).

VIRGIN Active - the premium health and fitness club operator that's under the Virgin Group founded by Richard Branson - is busy expanding its presence in Singapore.

This year alone, it opened two new clubs here, taking its total to five. These are at Marina One, Raffles Place, Tanjong

