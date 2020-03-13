You are here

BT20200313-BTL-016-00-01A.jpg
Marble Round Coupe Plate from Luzerne.

BT20200313-BTL-016-00-01B.jpg
Sushi Set from ByRos Bespoke Ceramics.

BT20200313-BTL-016-00-01C.jpg
Infinity collection from Supermama.

BT20200313-BTL-016-00-01D.jpg
Tropical Queen Tea Tray from Forbidden Hill.

BT20200313-BTL-016-00-01E.jpg
Suzugami Tin Plate from atomi.

BT20200313-BTL-016-00-01F.jpg
Peranakan Story from Onlewo.
THE FOOD ISSUE

The Art Of Plating

Tableware to impress your dinner guests.
Mar 13, 2020 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

01 Marble Round Coupe Plate from Luzerne

This plate looks like marble thanks to the technique of combining coloured clay. Each plate comes with a distinctive pattern and will stand out against dark coloured tables.

S$36, from luzerne.com.

