Gargouillou of young vegetables, herbs, sprouted seeds, chicken jus.

Roasted Lamb Rack, zucchini, spiced tomato compote, natural jus.

Michel and Sébastien Bras.

Coulant Chocolate Biscuit, Malt Ice Cream and a hint of coffee.

Back To Basics

Acclaimed chefs Michel and Sébastien Bras prove that you don’t need to follow trends to stay at the top of your game.
Jan 4, 2019 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg @JaimeEeBTJaimeEeBT

GUESTS AT The Datai Langkawi over a recent weekend were treated to a  rare sighting - not the elusive clouded leopard, but the famed father-and-son cooking duo Michel and Sébastien Bras of the former three Michelin-starred restaurant Le Suquet in their hometown of Laguiole, France.

