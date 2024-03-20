Gender-neutral dressing is the new look

CALL it androgynous or gender-fluid dressing, fashion designers have experimented with clothes that both men and women can wear, with niche labels even specialising in them. Not to mention that women have been borrowing their boyfriends’ or husbands’ clothes for years.

But now, genderless dressing seems to be picking up steam, largely due to shifting generational perspectives on gender roles and a greater emphasis on sustainability and sharing resources. From top designers such as Issey Miyake and Christophe Lemaire to fast fashion brands like COS and Uniqlo to homegrown labels such as Graye, gender-neutral designs are making big strides. In Friday’s edition of BTLifestyle, we report on the inaugural Fashion For All festival at Design Orchard, and its focus on clothes that promote inclusivity and diversity.

In Design, we find out how an old intermediate terrace house was transformed into an impressive New York-style loft space, with a unique facade that catches the attention of passersby.

Meanwhile, do you get along with your workmates? According to a new health survey, more than half of Singaporeans say they lack trusted workplace relationships, which poses a threat to their mental health. We have the details.

In Dining, we chat with celebrity Italian chef Massimo Bottura who’s in town to visit his new restaurant Torno Subito. We also check out the robust mod-Asian menu at Jiak Kim House. And for budding bakers, look out for our review of food author Christopher Tan’s new cookbook, NerdBaker2.

For all this and more, get your copy of BT on Friday.