You are here

Home > Lifestyle

BT_20201225__BTNEWYEAR25B_4380415.jpg
Bidding farewell to 2020 with champagne at Ce La Vi (left); the breathtaking view from Ce La Vi; Jigger & Pony's New Year's Eve punch bowl, Burnt Brandy & Orange, flambéed and served while still in flames (right).
PHOTO: CE LA VI, JIGGER & PONY

BT_20201225__BTNEWYEAR25A_4380417.jpg
Bidding farewell to 2020 with champagne at Ce La Vi; the breathtaking view from Ce La Vi (above); Jigger & Pony's New Year's Eve punch bowl, Burnt Brandy & Orange, flambéed and served while still in flames.
PHOTO: CE LA VI

Happy New Year - with restrictions

Despite the 10.30pm curfew, revellers are still determined to ring in the new year at F&B establishments or at home.
25/12/2020 - 05:50
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

IN previous years, the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore would end its food and beverage services on New Year's Eve at 11.30pm, so its guests could slowly make their way to the hotel driveway. Nearing midnight, shrieks of excitement would coalesce into a collective countdown from ten to one -

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for