Happy New Year - with restrictions

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IN previous years, the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore would end its food and beverage services on New Year's Eve at 11.30pm, so its guests could slowly make their way to the hotel driveway. Nearing midnight, shrieks of excitement would coalesce into a collective countdown from ten to one -
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes