Over half of Singapore workers lack trusted workplace relationships, feel isolated

MORE than half – 55 per cent – of workers in Singapore lack trusted workplace relationships, leading to feelings of isolation and loneliness, says a recent study. Their mental health scores on the Telus Mental Health Index (MHI) are at least 15 points lower than those of employees who enjoy good connections with the people they work with.

This is particularly so for workers under 40, who are 80 per cent more likely than those over 50 to lack trusted personal relationships. They are also 50 per cent more likely to lack trusted workplace relationships compared to their older colleagues.

Telus Health, a provider of health technology services, conducted an online survey of 3,000 respondents between...