Over half of Singapore workers lack trusted workplace relationships, feel isolated

Younger workers are also more likely to lack both close personal and workplace relationships

Corinne Kerk

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 6:00 pm
Singaporeans are continually struggling to create healthy and trusting workplace relationships, leading to increased feelings of isolation.
PHOTO: CHERYL ONG, BT

Lifestyle

MORE than half – 55 per cent – of workers in Singapore lack trusted workplace relationships, leading to feelings of isolation and loneliness, says a recent study. Their mental health scores on the Telus Mental Health Index (MHI) are at least 15 points lower than those of employees who enjoy good connections with the people they work with.

This is particularly so for workers under 40, who are 80 per cent more likely than those over 50 to lack trusted personal relationships. They are also 50 per cent more likely to lack trusted workplace relationships compared to their older colleagues.

Telus Health, a provider of health technology services, conducted an online survey of 3,000 respondents between...

