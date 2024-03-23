PERSPECTIVE ·
AI’s brave new world is going nowhere without the old

For artificial intelligence to change everything, we’re going to need help from some old-world commodities: copper and uranium

Scott Clements

Published Sat, Mar 23, 2024 · 5:00 am
AI is devouring baseload power from often carbon-intensive sources at a time when the world’s efforts are focused on installing renewable capacity to meet climate goals.
ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

THE hype around artificial intelligence (AI) has the hallmarks of a classic gold rush: hordes of hopeful prospectors rushing to unearth the treasure, no matter the cost.

But more people prospered from selling picks, shovels and pans during the 1849 California Gold Rush than from finding nuggets.

If AI is today’s gold rush, then data centres are its picks and shovels. And investors should look to the old-world commodities – especially uranium and copper – that are essential for those data centres and the AI-driven economy they enable.

Demand is growing exponentially for the computing capacity to train and deploy ever more powerful AI models, fuelling a scramble to build new data centres,...

