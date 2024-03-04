THE BOTTOM LINE ·
Subscribers

Putin’s Silk Road around sanctions

There is transhipment of Western goods to Russia from countries such as Armenia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan

Robin Brooks and Simon Johnson

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 9:53 am
The movement of goods via countries such as Armenia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan bolsters Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime and makes it easier for him to sustain his brutal war.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Russia-Ukraine War

FOR about 1,500 years, high-value goods were moved from China, and perhaps other parts of Asia, to Europe and the Middle East via the Silk Road. The precise route varied over time, but it always ran through and involved local traders in parts of what we now call Central Asia.

Today, trade through Central Asia is bustling again, with the Caucasus also getting in on the act. But now the boom is in goods moving from the US, Japan, Western Europe and China to Russia, via countries such as Armenia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan.

The Group of Seven (G7) democracies are well aware that this trade bolsters Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime and makes it easier for him to sustain his brutal war of aggression...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Vladimir Putin

Trade

Sanctions

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Columns

Elon Musk is right about OpenAI’s hypocrisy

The submergence of emerging markets

Is greenwashing taking travellers to the cleaners?

Mobilising social investors for a fighting chance in the climate crisis

The buzz around spin-off listings in Hong Kong

Issue 90: Singapore’s PUB to capture seawater’s carbon; CBAM won’t save the world

Breaking News

Most Popular